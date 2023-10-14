Morning 4: Partial solar eclipse today -- and other news

What Michiganders can expect from the 2023 Solar Eclipse

Partial solar eclipse in Michigan on Saturday

There will be a partial solar eclipse on Saturday.

A partial solar eclipse happens when the Moon comes between the Sun and the Earth, but the Moon only partially covers the Sun’s disk.

During a partial solar eclipse like the one we are looking at on Saturday, the Sun and Earth don’t align in a perfectly straight line, and the Moon casts only the outer part of its shadow, the penumbra, on the Earth. From our perspective, this looks like the Moon has taken a “bite” out of the Sun.

Here’s how many autoworkers have been laid off by Big Three amid UAW strike

Each of Detroit’s Big Three automakers have laid off a number of employees, citing issues related to the United Auto Workers strike.

As of Friday, Oct. 13, about 34,000 of the UAW’s 146,000 autoworkers were striking at 44 facilities across the U.S. amid ongoing talks with General Motors, Ford Motor Company and Stellantis. Across all three companies, just over 6,000 have been laid off nationwide as of Saturday, Oct. 14

The strike has grown almost every week since beginning at three facilities on Sept. 15, the day after the union’s contracts expired with the carmakers.

The story of the Michigander who killed a sitting US president (not the one you think)

Have you heard the story of the Michigan resident who killed a sitting United States president? It’s not the one you’re thinking of, either.

Over the roughly 250 years the United States has been a country, there has been only one president who hailed from the Great Lakes State.

However, Michigan has a darker, and arguably more impactful connection to the presidency. Only four U.S. presidents have been assassinated. Half were killed by Michiganders.

Woman murdered inside her home; officials make arrest

A 79-year-old woman was found murdered inside of her home in Shelby Township.

The incident occurred Thursday (Oct. 12) at 2:47 p.m. in the 14000 block of Stoney Brook Drive W.

Police deemed the woman’s death suspicious and worked throughout the night, conducting several search warrants and interviews, which led to the arrest of a 41-year-old man from Macomb Township.

