It’ll be a cool, windy, and rainy weekend in Metro Detroit

It’s cool, windy, and rainy this weekend in Southeast Michigan and Southwestern Ontario.

A weather system is sweeping across the Ohio Valley this weekend. It is bringing wind and rain across the area.

Saturday

It will be showery and cool for most of Saturday. Highs will be in the lower 50s. Winds will be out of the northeast about 15 to 20 mph, but gusts could top 30 mph.

The odds of witnessing the “ring of fire,” or annular eclipse, are low in Metro Detroit. It will begin just before noon and end at about 2:25 p.m. over Southeast Michigan, but the cloud cover will block our view.

Saturday night, It will be mostly cloudy with a few showers in the area. It will be breezy with northerly winds gusting to 25 mph. Lows will be in the lower to mid 40s.

Sunday

Sunday’s weather will see slight improvement, but it will still be inconvenient for many people. The rain showers will be more spotty.

That is good news for the Detroit Free Press Marathon in Downtown Detroit, which will start at 7 a.m. Be prepared for the wet conditions.

Winds are prompting alerts for Michigan’s waters:

A small craft advisory will be in effect for part of Southeast Michigan, including the nearshore waters of Sanilac and St. Clair counties until 10 p.m. Sunday.

A small craft advisory is in effect for the Michigan waters of Lake St. Clair and Lake Erie through 4 a.m. Sunday.

A gale warning will be in effect for Saginaw Bay until 10 p.m. Saturday.

Monday

It will be cloudy on Monday with isolated showers. It will remain cool with highs in the lower 50s. It will still be breezy. Northerly winds will be 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Conditions will improve for Tuesday and Wednesday with drier weather. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. The rain will not stay away. The chance of rain returns for Thursday and Friday.

