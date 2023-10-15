Family files lawsuit to help return Livonia couple home from Gaza amid war

LIVONIA, Mich. – A lawsuit has been filed in federal court on behalf of a Livonia couple in the Gaza Strip to help them return to the U.S.

The lawsuit alleges the U.S. government failed to help its citizens escape the Gaza Strip amid the war. The couple, Zakaria and Lalia Alarayshi, left for Gaza last month to visit family. Their plan was to stay a few more weeks, but that changed when their vacation spot turned into a war zone.

“Our family is hurting and we just want them back,” Lisa Alarayshi said during a news conference on Saturday, Oct. 14.

The lawsuit accuses the State and Defense departments of failing to help U.S. citizens escape Gaza as part of its efforts to evacuate Americans in Israel.

The legal complaint requests an injunction be granted and the government provide the plaintiffs with immediate relief.

The Arab American Civil Rights League (ACRL) helped file the lawsuit and stood with the family during the news conference. ACRL officials estimate upwards of 600 American citizens are trapped in Gaza.

“We need a plan of action to protect these individuals. How do we get them out?” Nabih Ayad with the ACRL said. “We need the United States to say, with all their glory (and) with all their power, make sure our citizens are safe.”

The family says the couple was told to cross at the Egyptian border but were turned away. The family is in great danger, according to the family and ACRL.

Miriam Charara with the ACRL read a text message from couple.

“They just hit the house next to us. We are scared,” she read. “We can’t go to the bathroom; we can’t go anywhere. We don’t have electricity, there’s no water. Nothing. I think we are going to die before we leave.”