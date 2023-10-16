Michigan Lottery: 29-year-old Detroit woman wins $2M on scratch off ticket game

A 29-year-old Detroit woman claimed a big $2 million prize she won playing a scratch off game from the Michigan Lottery.

The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought the winning ticket at 8 Mile Foodland, located at 18880 West 8 Mile Road in Southfield.

“I was at the store and bought an instant ticket before leaving,” said the player. “I scratched the ticket when I got home and was in shock when I saw I won $2 million! I didn’t believe what I was seeing, so I had to have my grandpa double check the ticket. It was such an unreal feeling, and it still hasn’t fully sunk in.”

She chose to receive her prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $1.3 million, rather than 30 annuity payments for the full amount. With her winnings, she plans to travel and help her family.

In 2022, Lottery players won more than $1.7 billion playing instant games, according to the Michigan Lottery.

---> Related: $1M winning Powerball ticket purchased at Northview Wine Shoppe in Macomb