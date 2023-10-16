Small-town politics takes controversial turn due to some disappearing campaign signs Downriver

ROCKWOOD, Mich. – Taking political signs is against the law, something Troy Cox knows well.

The retired police officer is also a candidate for Rockwood’s mayor. He said there is no doubt that Rockwood is a great place to raise children, he and his wife have four. He’s running for mayor on issues like fixing the streets and getting businesses to move in.

Cox has 25 years of experience as a law enforcement officer. After catching someone taking his campaign signs, he filed a report and police conducted a full investigation.

The case was passed off to Michigan State Police due to a conflict of interest.

Cox said he had permission to place signs in the areas they were taken from.