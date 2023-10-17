Multiple Farmington High School coaches fired amid sexual assault investigation

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – A basketball coach at Farmington High School has been fired after sexual assault allegations came to light.

Late Tuesday, we learned three other varsity and JV coaches had also been terminated for not reporting their knowledge of the interactions that occurred between the JV coach, under police investigation, and student-athletes.

The Farmington Public Schools’ District told Local 4 they first became aware of the allegations last week. The coach, who they describe as a third-party coach and not a Farmington Public Schools employee, was terminated immediately and issued a “no trespass notice,” banning him from all school buildings and activities.

The alleged assaults reportedly happened in the City of Detroit and are being investigated by the Detroit Police Department’s Special Victims Unit. A police spokesperson said an investigation “recently revealed several allegations of sexual assaults involving minors perpetrated in the city of Detroit. Since receiving this information, investigators assigned to the Special Victims Unit have conducted a number of forensic interviews and conducted a careful analysis of physical evidence. The results of the Department’s investigation and any other relevant information will be turned over to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office so that an appropriate charging decision can be rendered.”

Farmington Public Schools said it conducted an internal investigation and in a statement said, “During our administrative team’s internal investigation, we learned that three of the other coaches in our program (varsity and freshman) had some knowledge of these interactions between the JV coach and student-athletes, and chose not to report them. As a result, they have been terminated as well. To be clear – the other coaches are NOT accused of improper conduct with players; rather they did not meet the required threshold as mandatory reporters to ensure the safety and well-being of student-athletes. School-based social-emotional support is being offered to all students and families affected by this incident.”