Police seek information on ‘Fake cop’ who robbed elderly woman in Monroe County fraud scheme

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a man who pretended to be an officer to rob an elderly woman in a Monroe County fraud scheme.

Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough said the fraud occurred on Tuesday (Oct. 17) within Summerfield Township when the elderly woman was contacted by phone by the suspect, who identified himself as James Marcus with the Dundee Police Department.

Officials said Marcus told the victim that her grandson was involved in a fatal traffic accident and that he’d been arrested and needed bail money.

The victim, being confused about the situation, went to the bank and withdrew money to bail her grandson out of jail.

Police say Marcus arrived at the elderly woman’s home and collected the so-called bail money while being captured on her Ring doorbell camera.

The victim later contacted her grandson after the transaction and discovered that he was never involved in a traffic crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 734-240-7530 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.