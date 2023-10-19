14-year-old boy suffers self-inflicted gunshot wound to his face in Canton accidental shooting

A 14-year-old boy suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his face in Canton accidental shooting.

The accidental shooting occurred Thursday (Oct. 19) at 1 p.m. at an apartment complex near Warren and Lilley roads.

Police believe the teen was home alone at the time of the accidental shooting but he was able to make contact with a neighbor who assisted with calling the police.

Paramedics treated and transported the victim to a Metro Detroit hospital, where he is currently being evaluated and treated for his injuries.

“I would like to take this opportunity to emphasize the importance of responsible firearms ownership and storage,” said Canton police Chief Chad Baugh. “Ensuring that firearms are securely stored in homes away from children or unauthorized users is essential in preventing tragedies such as this. The Canton Police Department has free gun locks available to the public, available at either the front desk or Records Bureau.”

The accidental shooting is currently under investigation.