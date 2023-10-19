Detroit man charged with murder after shooting mother in head, officials say

Malik Smith, 27, of Detroit, was charged in the Oct. 14, 2023, fatal shooting of his mother.

DETROIT – A 27-year-old man has been charged with murder after allegedly shooting his mother in the head at a Detroit home.

The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office charged Detroit man Malik Smith with first-degree murder in connection with the Oct. 14 fatal shooting of his 54-year-old mother Lorraine Smith, officials said Thursday. According to authorities, at around 11:16 a.m. that day, Malik Smith was involved in a physical fight with his mother at a home on Bringard Drive, in the area of Gratiot Avenue and 8 Mile Road. The fight reportedly ended with Malik Smith firing several shots from a handgun at his mother.

Detroit police found the woman in a bedroom in the home, and identified a gunshot wound in the back of her head. The mother was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details about the shooting were provided by the prosecutor’s office.

Malik Smith was arraigned on Oct. 17 on one count of first-degree murder and one count of felony firearm. He is scheduled to appear in court next on Oct. 31.