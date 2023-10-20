Finalized proposal could signal major parking changes in Detroit’s Brush Park

DETROIT – Some significant parking changes could soon be coming to one of Detroit’s growing entertainment districts.

A finalized proposal for residential permit parking zones for southern Brush Park was presented to Detroit City Council’s Neighborhood and Community Services Standing Committee on Thursday.

Some residents in the Brush Park area have long complained parking can be a hassle in the neighborhood near Comerica Park, Ford Field, Little Caesars Arena, and Fox Theater.

“In general, especially on, like, game days, it’s obviously crazy,” Emily Woolford said.

Like some neighbors, Woolford and her guests said they have experienced the chaos as thousands of drivers pack the area to attend events at any of the nearby stadiums, arenas, and theaters.

“It’s hard enough to get a spot when there’s not a game going on, but when there is a game, it’s almost impossible for the homeowners down here,” Tim Woolford said.

The parking pain in the area is why the city of Detroit’s Municipal Parking Department has been studying the area since January 2023. It’s now finalized its proposed residential parking permit zones for Southern Brush Park.

“We have to do things to de-incentivize people from coming into there, unless you have a real reason,” said Keith Hutchings, director of the Detroit Municipal Parking Department.

During the public hearing before the Detroit City Council’s Neighborhood and Community Services Committee on Thursday, the Parking Department laid out the proposed residential permit parking boundaries between Woodward, Fisher Service Drive, Alfred, John R. Adelaide, and Brush streets. The residential permit parking plan calls for new meters in some areas and a limited number of passes for Brush Park residents’ guests and caregivers.

“I definitely think it would be a bit of a stress reliever for the people who live here and have lived here for awhile,” Emily Woolford said.

That proposed residential parking zone plane is not without controversy. Some taxpayers said free on-street parking is convenient in an area where parking lots and garages can be pricey.

“Too bad this was not thought about or considered before we got to this point,” said council member Angela Whitfield-Calloway. “So now we’re reactive.”

Even committee members who support the residential parking zone initiative have some lingering concerns.

“I just see some potential for abuse, and it’s going to be complicated,” Whitfield-Calloway said.

The residential permit parking proposal is set to go before the full City Council for a vote. Once it’s approved, the Detroit Municipal Parking Department will begin alerting residents they can sign up for permits, and the department will begin changing signage in the area.