Husband in custody after woman shot, killed at Clinton Township home

Michigan's Domestic Violence Hotline can be reached at any time by calling 1-866-864-2338, texting 1-877-861-0222, or chatting on their website. The service is free and completely confidential.

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A woman was shot and killed Thursday night at a home in Clinton Township, officials report.

At around 9 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 19, a woman in her 30s was reportedly fatally shot inside a home on Woodward Street, in the area of 15 Mile Road and Beaconsfield Street. Police say they were responding to a domestic violence call when they found the woman inside the home.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, and suffered from one gunshot wound, police said. The woman’s two young children were reportedly inside the home when police arrived.

The woman’s husband, identified only as a man in his 30s, was taken into police custody. Clinton Township police say they recovered a weapon at the scene.

No other details have been provided at this time. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Clinton Township police at 586-493-7857.

This article originally incorrectly stated that the incident occurred Friday morning. Police provided additional information clarifying that the incident occurred Thursday night.