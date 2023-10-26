Mel Tucker responds to Michigan State University sexual harassment policy ruling

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Former Michigan State University football coach Mel Tucker has responded to reports that he violated the school’s sexual harassment policy.

A 73-page report published in USA Today detailed the findings of MSU’s independent Title IX investigation.

The report claims the former coach violated the school’s sexual harassment policy during an April 2022 phone call.

Tucker released a statement through his legal team Thursday, Oct. 26, that said the decision was not surprising and that the report has “countless factual and legal errors, all of which will be the subject of an immediate appeal and subsequent lawsuit if necessary. The appeal will include evidence recently discovered and previously suppressed by [Brenda] Tracy.”

If MSU denies the appeal, the decision will be final.

Earlier in the month, Tucker indicated he plans to sue the school for wrongful termination and to recoup at least some of the roughly $80 million remaining on his contract.

