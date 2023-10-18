Lawyers representing former MSU head coach Mel Tucker files motion to get text messages removed

The legal team representing former Michigan State University football coach Mel Tucker is going on offense.

Mel Tucker filed a motion in federal court to get a temporary restraining order on text messages between Brenda Tracy and a now-deceased friend removed.

Tucker’s attorneys have the phone and the messages. They claim Tracy misled MSU and the public by providing select excerpts of these messages.

Tracy’s lawyers got a temporary restraining order, so those messages could not be revealed in their entirety, claiming personal info on sexual assault survivors could potentially be released.

Tucker’s lawyers say that claim is absurd and ask for the restraining order to be lifted.

You can read the entire filing below