Metro Detroit hard-of-hearing soccer star inspires next generation of players

On and off the soccer field, Paige Beaudry is inspiring the next generation of players—especially those who are deaf or hard of hearing.

The Riverview High School graduate has been racking up the wins at home and worldwide.

Beaudry is used to scoring goals and breaking barriers. Born hard of hearing, the 20-year-old soccer player has worn hearing aids since she was a baby.

Last month, Beaudry and Team USA won the world championship in Malaysia. In 2022, she won gold with the USA Deaf National Team at the Deaf Olympics in Brazil.

The Spring Arbor University student is also a national champ.

“My dad was saying last year he’s like not many people can say that they won a gold medal for the Deaf Olympics and then came back and won a national title with their college team,” said Beaudry. “So that’s pretty incredible.”

When Beaudry was competing in Brazil, one of her biggest cheerleaders was her college teammate and fellow nursing student.

“I was amazed,” said Malina from Spring Arbor University. “Like I was in tears when I was watching the ceremony just because I’m so proud of her and how hard she works and just getting to be able to know Paige over these past couple years have just made an impact on my life. And I know so many others’ lives are impacted by her as well.”

“I’m playing for more than just myself at that point,” Beaudry said. “I’m representing all the deaf and hard of hearing kids, and like, it’s just incredible.”

Beaudry’s hearing loss is considered moderate to severe. She went to speech therapy as a child and started playing soccer at age five.

Now at 20, Beaudry says her record transcends wins and losses.

There are some differences in the game when all the players are deaf or hard of hearing.

“When we’re actually playing games or practices, we take all of our hearing devices out,” Beaudry said.

It levels the playing field and enhances different skill sets.

“As a defender, it’s very important that like I’m scanning my shoulders constantly because I can’t hear the people that are behind me,” Beaudry said.

Although there are interpreters on the team standing next to coaches speaking in sign language, communicating with teammates can be a challenge.

“It’s hard to get their attention because they’re also so focused on the game going around them that they don’t always think to like look at me so that I can help them like pass along or play or anything like that,” Beaudry said. “So that’s a little harder, just like constantly being aware.”

When she’s playing for Spring Arbor University, Beaudry wears her hearing aids, and teammates say she’s treated like every other player.

“When we are on the field with each other, just like any other thing, and if there’s something that she like, doesn’t hear right away, that will just like repeat it and it’s totally fine and no one thinks anything else of it,” Malina said.

The lessons learned on the field will last a lifetime.

“Here we’ve always been taught if you lose the ball or anything like that, you just work your butt off to get back and win it back, and I feel like in life that’s something I carry over because if you don’t succeed at first, you got to keep trying again,” Beaudry said.

Beaudry said she wants to start a youth team for soccer players who are deaf or hard of hearing.

Right now, her focus is on her next world event in Tokyo in 2025.