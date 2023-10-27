What’s Going Around: Asthma, RSV, strep throat, pink eye

Here’s our weekly round-up of what illnesses are spreading the most in Metro Detroit communities, according to our local doctors and hospitals.

“Common themes include URI, Sinusitis, persistent and prolonged cough and strep throat,” said MinuteClinic family nurse practitioner Deborah ‘Micki’ Bailey. “COVID cases persist across all clinics,” she added.

WAYNE COUNTY – Asthma flare-ups, RSV, strep throat, Covid, pink eye, influenza.

Dr. Kevin Dazy -- Pediatrician at Children’s Hospital of Michigan

“The asthma is unrelenting. We are still seeing many patients with asthma flare-ups and breathing issues. We’re also seeing RSV cases trickling in. It’s not a huge spike, but it’s starting to circulate in the community. And with Halloween next week, please make sure your children’s costumes allow them to see well so they can safely trick-or-treat.”

Dr. Jayna Gardner-Gray -- Emergency Department, Henry Ford Hospital Detroit

“As the weather starts to get colder, we are seeing more patients with frost nip. Patients that drink are less likely to notice the effects of cold on their bodies.”

OAKLAND COUNTY – Upper respiratory infections, stomach viruses, croup, hand foot & mouth disease, Covid, influenza.

Dr. Steven McGraw -- Chair of Emergency Medicine, Ascension Providence Hospital, Southfield Campus

“We are still seeing Covid and starting to see more influenza - very few are having to get admitted to the hospital. RSV is still low and Strep Throat/Conjunctivitis/Sinusitis remain present but average. Many viral GI illnesses are still occurring. It is important to wash your hands frequently.”

Dr. Rena Daiz -- Primary Care Physician, Henry Ford Medical Center Bloomfield Twp.

“This week we have seen an increase in upper respiratory infections in people of all ages. This is a reminder for people to stay home if they are sick. Most upper respiratory infections are due to viruses and do not need antibiotics for treatment. Be sure to get fully vaccinated. RSV, flu and COVID-19 are now available!”

Dr. David Donaldson -- Emergency Center chief, Corewell Health’s Beaumont Hospital, Troy

“In kids, we’ve seen a lot of cases of gastroenteritis, croup and hand, foot and mouth disease. For adults, we’re seeing a lot of COVID.”

Dr. Adam Vieder -- Emergency Medicine, Corewell Health’s Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills

“Handful of viral illnesses floating around. Some covid but many non-Covid. Supportive care, staying well hydrated and good hand hygiene can be of benefit.”

Emergency Department, Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital

“We’re seeing a lot of altered mental status, stroke, SOB, chest pain and flank pain were the biggest complaints in our Emergency Department.”

WASHTENAW COUNTY – Upper respiratory infections, fall allergies, asthma flare-ups, influenza.

Washtenaw County Health Department

“Influenza activity in Washtenaw County is currently at low levels. Sporadic cases of Influenza A and B are being reported. Flu-related hospitalizations of Washtenaw residents are currently at low levels. Sporadic hospitalizations are being reported.”

MONROE COUNTY – Stomach viruses, upper respiratory infections, sore throats.

Dr. Spencer Johnson, DO, FACEP -- ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital – Emergency Center

“At ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital we are seeing a lot of patients with gastrointestinal symptoms, such as nausea and vomiting. There is also a rise in viral upper respiratory infections, including sore throats. ProMedica is also seeing an uptick in heart attack and stroke patients.”

MACOMB COUNTY – Fall allergies, asthma flare-ups, respiratory viruses, Covid, influenza, hand foot & mouth disease, pink eye.

Dr. Ben Doerr -- Emergency physician at McLaren Macomb

“Viral respiratory infections causing symptoms of cough, congestion, sore throat, and slight fever have been the most common reason for seeking care in the emergency department. The first cases positive for influenza have been reported, with symptoms consistent with an upper respiratory infection, body aches, and fatigue. The prevalence of upper respiratory infections, cooler temperatures, and fall allergens have complicated asthma sufferers’ symptoms. Symptoms of nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea resulting from viral gastroenteritis have increased. Positive tests for COVID-19 remain consistent, though the majority of patients are not experiencing severe symptoms.”

Dr. Maria Samuel -- Primary Care Physician, Henry Ford Medical Center Sterling Heights

“Strep throat, viral upper respiratory infections, and post viral persistent cough are going around, in addition to fall allergies. Sometimes coughing after a viral infection takes weeks to resolve. Preventing these infections by proper hand hygiene, vaccines especially flu/ COVID-19 and RSV especially if over 60 and having chronic conditions like COPD, asthma, diabetes etc. is very important. "

Dr. Dhairya Kiri -- Primary Care Physician, Henry Ford Medical Center Richmond

“This past week we have seen a number of patients with headaches and sinus complaints, likely due to overcast weather and drier air. We also have seen few patients with gout flare ups. "

LIVINGSTON COUNTY -- Did not report this week.