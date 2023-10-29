Azra Chamber of Horrors in Madison Heights voted one of best haunted houses in country

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. – The Azra Chamber of Horrors Haunted House in Madison Heights was voted one of the best haunted houses in the country in USA Today’s Top 10 Haunts in the Nation contest.

The attraction features 40 different rooms, each with a different theme meant to tap into people’s deepest fears. The haunt has been in operation for six years and there are new features in 2023, including six new rooms.

A family-friendly Boo Bash event takes place from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023. All ages are welcome. Tickets are $10 and they include admission, face painting, candy, a $10 Zap Zone gift card, and more. More information can be found at azrahaunt.com and tickets can be purchased online at fareharbor.com.

The haunt is also planning a Christmas Chaos event in mid-December. The event will feature Christmas characters that you’re used to seeing -- but with a twist.

The Azra Chamber of Horrors Haunted House in Madison Heights was voted one of the best haunted houses in the country in USA Today’s Top 10 Haunts in the Nation contest.