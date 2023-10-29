Driver of Buick killed in crash involving bus carrying students from Traverse City sports team

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Mich. – Michigan State Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a tour bus carrying students from a Traverse City school sports team.

The crash happened at at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 27, on M-115 near 5th Avenue in Osceola County. Police said a tree fell and blocked most of the roadway, which caused traffic to back up.

A tour bus carrying students from a Traverse City school sports team struck a Buick Enclave, which was pushed into a guardrail and side swiped a semi truck. The bus crossed the centerline and struck the guardrail and an oncoming vehicle.

The driver of the Buick was transported to a hospital where they were pronounced dead. Police said there were no major injuries on the bus or to the secondary vehicle.