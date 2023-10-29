47º
Driver of Buick killed in crash involving bus carrying students from Traverse City sports team

No major injuries reported on bus

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

Michigan State Police released photos of a deadly crash in Osceola County on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. (Michigan State Police)

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Mich. – Michigan State Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a tour bus carrying students from a Traverse City school sports team.

The crash happened at at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 27, on M-115 near 5th Avenue in Osceola County. Police said a tree fell and blocked most of the roadway, which caused traffic to back up.

A tour bus carrying students from a Traverse City school sports team struck a Buick Enclave, which was pushed into a guardrail and side swiped a semi truck. The bus crossed the centerline and struck the guardrail and an oncoming vehicle.

The driver of the Buick was transported to a hospital where they were pronounced dead. Police said there were no major injuries on the bus or to the secondary vehicle.

