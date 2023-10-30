Jolly Pumpkin in Royal Oak closes, will reopen as completely new restaurant

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – Jolly Pumpkin’s Royal Oak location will soon turn into a completely new restaurant, opening in November, the brewery announced on Sunday.

The Jolly Pumpkin Restaurant and Taphouse on Main and Fifth announced the closure of the business as its known today, but said in a Facebook post that the team will be reopening as a new restaurant next week.

“Thank you to the loyal Royal Oak community and every guest who supported Jolly Pumpkin for over five years, but it’s time for us to bid ado and start a new chapter on this historied corner.”

“We are eager to begin a new culinary journey with our staff and the community; and on Friday, November 3rd we’ll do just that by unveiling Bandit Tavern & Hideaway.”

The post says Bandit will bring “southern hospitality” to Royal Oak. “Our food and beverage menus draw inspiration from southern-style cooking with a few nods to our favorite dishes from past partners that were also housed in this building.”

Jolly Pumpkin remains open as Jolly Pumpkin in Detroit’s Midtown neighborhood.