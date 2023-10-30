45º
Join Insider

Local News

Jolly Pumpkin in Royal Oak closes, will reopen as completely new restaurant

Bandit Tavern & Hideaway to open on Nov. 3

Ken Haddad, Digital Managing Editor

Tags: Developing News, Royal Oak, Business, Food
Jolly Pumpkin in Royal Oak. (Jolly Pumpkin)

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – Jolly Pumpkin’s Royal Oak location will soon turn into a completely new restaurant, opening in November, the brewery announced on Sunday.

The Jolly Pumpkin Restaurant and Taphouse on Main and Fifth announced the closure of the business as its known today, but said in a Facebook post that the team will be reopening as a new restaurant next week.

“Thank you to the loyal Royal Oak community and every guest who supported Jolly Pumpkin for over five years, but it’s time for us to bid ado and start a new chapter on this historied corner.”

“We are eager to begin a new culinary journey with our staff and the community; and on Friday, November 3rd we’ll do just that by unveiling Bandit Tavern & Hideaway.”

The post says Bandit will bring “southern hospitality” to Royal Oak. “Our food and beverage menus draw inspiration from southern-style cooking with a few nods to our favorite dishes from past partners that were also housed in this building.”

Jolly Pumpkin remains open as Jolly Pumpkin in Detroit’s Midtown neighborhood.

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Ken Haddad has proudly been with WDIV/ClickOnDetroit since 2013. He also authors the Morning Report Newsletter and various other newsletters, and helps lead the WDIV Insider team. He's a big sports fan and is constantly sipping Lions Kool-Aid.

email

twitter

instagram