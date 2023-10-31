Detroit casino workers on strike lobby for support in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. – The strike against Detroit casinos is now in its second week.

Some casino workers took a break from the picket line Tuesday, Oct. 31, and headed to Lansing to raise awareness among state lawmakers about why they are on strike.

“We’re sick and tired of being sick and tired of being looked over,” MGM Grand Detroit striking worker Alicia Weaver said.

Weaver has worked as a guest room attendant at MGM Grand Detroit since the casino opened.

“When they came here, they made a promise to the city of Detroit and citizens they would give us good viable jobs and somewhere along the way, they lost their way with that. So we’re just trying to remind them of what they said they were going to do,” she said.

The strike involves 3,700 workers at MGM Grand Detroit, MotorCity and Hollywood Casino at Greektown.

It began two weeks ago. Workers are concerned about their wages and benefits.

“I want economic justice. I want a pay raise and I want our benefits to stay the same,” MGM Grand Detroit striking worker Shelita Phiffer said.

“I have been over here for over 23 years, a lot of people love their jobs,” MGM Grand Detroit striking worker Terrence Rodgers said.

Detroit NAACP president Reverend Dr. Wendell Anthony came to rally those on the picket line today at MotorCity Casino.

“Even though it’s cold and it may get colder, the heat is on,” he said to applause.

“We just want to be respected,” Weaver said.

Local 4 reached out to the casinos for comment about the ongoing strike and are awaiting a response.

