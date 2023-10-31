Fire crews work to extinguish blaze at large Bloomfield Hills home

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. – Dozens of firefighters are trying to put out a large house fire just off Lone Pine Road in Bloomfield Hills.

Local 4 cameras captured multiple trucks spraying water on the roof before it collapsed. Crews from Troy, Bloomfield Township and other municipalities assisted in battling the fire.

The house is estimated to be at least 10,000 square feet in size.

Neighbors said they started noticing smoke coming from the home a little after 2 p.m. Flames are still raging inside.

The cause of the fire is unknown.