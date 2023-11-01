Cause of fire at large Bloomfield Hills home still under investigation

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. – The cause of a house fire in Bloomfield Hills on Halloween is still under investigation.

Bloomfield Hills Public Safety Department personnel responded to an activated fire alarm and a 911 call reporting smoke inside the home at 2 p.m. on Oct. 31, in the 100 block of Lone Pine Road.

When crews arrived, they found heavy fire conditions in the second-floor attic. Firefighters worked for several hours to put the fire out. Local 4 cameras were on scene as multiple trucks sprayed water on the roof before it collapsed.

Two firefighters sustained minor injuries. Both firefighters were treated and released from medical care. No other injuries were reported.

The house is estimated to be at least 10,000 square feet in size. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

