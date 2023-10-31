Visits from loved ones, strange noises: Local 4 viewers submit their ghost stories

Hello and happy Halloween! It’s the last official day of spooky season (although it’s always spooky season in my heart) and a handful of viewers were kind enough to share their ghost stories.

Here is what they shared:

Broken cuckoo clock

This story comes from an anonymous viewer: When my father, this is a true story believe it or not, passed away in 1996 October we did not know what to do with his ashes so I kept them on a book shelf tucked away in the corner of the book shelf until it was figured out.

But the first incident upon bringing his ashes into the house was as my husband holding the ashes started walking down the hallway to the study a cuckoo clock that has never worked ever started cuckooing. Six times. Then a sampler I crossed stitched fell to the floor. Nail was fine and picture was fine. Then after that weird things happened in the house. Cigarette smoke when no one smoked in the house. Foot steps above us as we watched television especially in our daughters room and our daughter said she was seeing things as well.

This went on until my mother passed away 3 years ago last April. We buried him with my mothers permission together. When we got home after the funeral service the house was quiet as a mouse. Nothing after that. So, we think he was waiting for his spouse to join him. True story? Oh, yeah. Can ask the members of my family some of the crazy things we heard during the years.

‘Get the heck out of my house!’

This story comes from an anonymous viewer: When I lived in Walled Lake I would hear someone walking, when there was no one there. Things had been moved, of course you can just explain those things away, even that cold breeze or what felt like someone brushing against you. One day a bread pan went flying across my kitchen, right in front of me “I yelled “Herbert (what I called it jokingly) get the heck out of my house!”, guess what it all stopped -- he left.

Haunted block in Detroit

This story comes from Carmen Burney out of Detroit: My grandmother had a house on 1969 Pierce Street off of St. Aubin in Detroit just off Gratiot around the corner from the Eastern Market.

We were kids in 1980s one particular night. My uncle went to work he worked at Chrysler as soon as he left the house went crazy we heard walking, we heard stomping, loud noises. How it started was, when I was sleeping in my grandmother’s room -- we were all sleeping in her room. We always slept in her room. This particular night I do remember I was sleep and I’ve always been a light sleeper. It kept flicking the light switch and she had one of those old school lights switches -- the house was old -- that when you turned on the light it would makes a loud clicking noise. Not like today’s light switches, but this one woke me up.

That thing came in there and kept clicking that light. I finally woke up scared that’s when all the noise started and continued on until the sun came up. We were in the kitchen, holding hands, praying and it got even louder. We prayed as we tried to go back to sleep. I heard scratching very loud under the floorboards in the walls.

I was terrified. My grandmother tried to say it was nothing, but it definitely was something. We all heard it. I’ll never ever forget. There are more horror stories The street is now abandoned and now has a school on the street now. The whole block was haunted. There are so many stories. I never liked her house. I’m sure there is probably still activity going on to this day.

A strange, but pleasant experience

This story comes from an anonymous viewer: I visited my parent’s neighbor in Shelby Township a few year’s back who recently lost her dear husband. She and I were the only ones there that day and we were talking in her dining room.

I thought I heard someone walking up her staircase towards the bedrooms on the second floor. I didn’t mention it to her at the time, but a short time later, I heard what sounded like heavy books being dropped on the second floor bedroom. Still, I didn’t say anything, but within a few minutes, more books were purposely being dropped on the floor.

The dining room was directly below this upstairs bedroom, so the noise was very loud. I looked at her and said, ‘are those noises, the footsteps, the book dropping sounds coming from your husband?’ She looked at me, smiled, and said ‘yes, that is him.’

She assured me that he means no harm. I asked if this kind of thing happens often and she said, ‘every day and night.’ A minute later, I heard another noise coming from the kitchen. A drawer had opened and the silverware was rustling around. I heard the drawer close and again, I looked at her and she said, ‘he is trying to get our attention.’ I told her he has succeeded.

After 15 minutes, I mentioned her that maybe I should go, because he seemed to wanted to be alone with her. As I was getting ready to leave, I saw a figure move through the kitchen to the utility room. Normally, I would run out of any place that was haunted, but for some reason, I felt no fear. The energy was actually light and uplifting. This visit was a strange but pleasant experience with my parent’s neighbor.

‘You got more riding to do’

This story comes from an anonymous viewer: “I was in a motorcycle accident years ago and was headed headfirst into a telephone post, thought of a deceased friend wondering if this was how he felt during his accident. I felt someone grab the back of my jacket inches from me hitting the pole and hearing a laugh and whisper ‘you got more riding to do.’

Little boy watching TV

This story comes from an anonymous viewer: I was a student at EMU in the 90′s living in an old house. My roommates had gone home for Thanksgiving but I had not left yet because I had to work. I fell asleep while watching TV. When I woke up after midnight I looked in the direction of the TV and there was a little boy in short pants sitting cross legged on the floor watching the TV. He disappeared after about 10 seconds and I got up, called my BF and waited outside for him to pick me up.

Visits from grandfather

This story comes from an anonymous viewer: The house I grew up in wasn’t haunted, just visited by spirit. My grandfather died in 1984. The Tigers were in the world series and towards the end of a game with our friends waiting to go out, we heard shuffling of feet in our empty kitchen.

Now my grandfather had an accident that caused him to shuffle when he walked, he lived with us and passed away in our dining room. Our friends ran out of that house so fast -- which is funny now, but then not so much. And grandfather came frequently, I guess, because one morning my dad was playing solitary and I heard the Lord’s prayer being said.

I said, ‘Dad, you’re praying to win at cards?’ He said, ‘no, that’s your grandfather.’ My grandfather was very religious at the end of his life. I just grabbed my purse and left the house. There were a couple more incidents but he moved on eventually.

Haunted home in Clarkston

This story comes from Amanda Hayes from Grand Blanc: This took place in a home in Clarkston, Michigan. I was 17 at the time and on the phone with a friend. Everyone was out of the house except for myself and our two dogs.

It was during the evening hours and I heard the front door open and close. My two dogs went running to the door and were very excited as if someone had just come home. I told my friend that my parents had just got home and I’d call him back.

After a few moments, I realized I hadn’t heard anyone in the house. I went to check and the door was closed and locked but the dogs were both sitting in front of it, wagging their tails and looking very happy like there was someone there. I freaked out, turned every light on in the house and called my parents telling them they needed to come home immediately.

Many other things happened in the house before and after that incident. I would hear a man and woman having some type of argument in the kitchen all the time. Bedroom doors would open and close right in front of you. Orbs of lights were seen in the basement. My dad had actually heard the front door open in the middle of the night and when he went to check, the door was actually open.

The home remained in our family for over 20 years until my dad recently sold it a few years back. I never did find answers for anything that happened.

Don’t make the ghosts feel unappreciated

This story comes from an anonymous viewer from Detroit: I lived in an apartment where a couple that had been killed in a car accident used to live. One night while a friend of mine was visiting I was boiling water in a pot on the stove (cooking) and heard a noise in the kitchen.

Got up and checked . . . nothing! My friend joked that it was probably the people that used to live there helping us cook. Not even 30 seconds later the whole pot of water flew off the stove onto the floor!

There’s no real explanation how that could have happened so I chalked it up to the ghost of the lady was trying to help cook until my friend made her feel unappreciated so she ruined dinner for everyone and moved on. There was never another incident.

-->Read more: Floating baby, blurry basement woman: Local 4 viewers submit their ghost stories

Share your ghost story

Do you want your story to be featured next year? Submit it using the form below:

---> Detroit ghost hunters reveal their scariest paranormal experiences, best evidence