4 people rescued after boat capsizes while fishing in Detroit River

DETROIT – Four people were rescued after their boat capsized while fishing in the Detroit River.

The rescue occurred on Thursday (Nov. 2) at 5:30 p.m. on the city’s east side.

Officials say all four people were quickly removed from the frigid cold water and are expected to be OK.

“We got a call about a boat sinking in the Detroit River and upon arrival we realized that their were four adult males who were fishing when their boat capsized,” said Detroit Fire Department Chief James Harris. “Fortunately, they all survived. There was a little hypothermia, but they didn’t want to be treated at the hospital, and they’re going to be OK.”

Officials are unsure why the boat capsized, but there were other boaters who witnessed the incident.

“Thank God that Bridging North America just happened to be close by, and they just pulled them out (Of the water),” Harris said.

