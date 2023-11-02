Armed man arrested outside Jewish facility in Oakland County after triggering lockdown

A man was arrested outside of the Max M. Fisher Federation Building in Bloomfield Township on Nov. 2, 2023. Officials say the incident was not an act of antisemitism.

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – An armed man was arrested Thursday outside of the Jewish Federation of Detroit’s building in Bloomfield Township in an incident that the organization says was not antisemitic.

Bloomfield Township police reportedly arrested a man with a gun who was in the parking lot of the Max M. Fisher Federation Building at around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 2. The building went into lockdown due to the man’s presence, though it’s unclear exactly what time that occurred.

In a statement, the federation said it was believed the man was experiencing a mental health crisis. The federation also reported that a police interview found “this was not an act of antisemitism.”

The building was successfully secured amid the incident, officials said. No employees were hurt.

“We greatly appreciate the swift response of the Bloomfield Township Police, and especially the work of our Jewish Community Security Inc. staff,” the federation said.

Police vehicles could still be seen outside the building as of 12:50 p.m. It does not appear that there is any threat to the public at this time.

The federation did not say the arrested man was armed, but a source told Local 4 the man had a gun.

No other details were provided at the time of this writing. Authorities were expected to provide more information Thursday afternoon.