Do you recognize her? Detroit police want help identifying woman found dead

DETROIT – Police are asking the public to help them identify a woman found dead in Detroit.

The woman was found dead at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 1, on Detroit’s east side, according to police. She is described as a Black woman with a heavy build and brown eyes.

Police have released a sketch of the woman, hoping the public will be able to help them identify her. She was found dead wearing a black top, blue jeans, white Nike brand shoes, and jewelry. Police also released a photo of the jewelry she was wearing.

No further information was released.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596- 2260, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

Sketch of woman found dead on Detroit's east side on Nov. 1, 2023. (Detroit Police Department)