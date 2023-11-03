Do you recognize her? Detroit police want help identifying woman found dead

DETROIT – Police are asking the public to help them identify a woman found dead in Detroit.
The woman was found dead at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 1, on Detroit’s east side, according to police. She is described as a Black woman with a heavy build and brown eyes.
Police have released a sketch of the woman, hoping the public will be able to help them identify her. She was found dead wearing a black top, blue jeans, white Nike brand shoes, and jewelry. Police also released a photo of the jewelry she was wearing.
No further information was released.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596- 2260, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.