Do you recognize her? Detroit police want help identifying woman found dead

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

Sketch of woman found dead on Detroit's east side on Nov. 1, 2023. (L); Jewelry she was wearing (R) (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are asking the public to help them identify a woman found dead in Detroit.

The woman was found dead at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 1, on Detroit’s east side, according to police. She is described as a Black woman with a heavy build and brown eyes.

Police have released a sketch of the woman, hoping the public will be able to help them identify her. She was found dead wearing a black top, blue jeans, white Nike brand shoes, and jewelry. Police also released a photo of the jewelry she was wearing.

No further information was released.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596- 2260, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

Sketch of woman found dead on Detroit's east side on Nov. 1, 2023. (Detroit Police Department)
Jewelry found on woman found dead on Detroit's east side on Nov. 1, 2023. (Detroit Police Department)

