Man fatally assaults co-worker near high school in Redford Township

No students were involved in incident

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

A man has fatally assaulted his co-worker near a high school in Redford Township.

The incident occurred Thursday (Nov. 2) in the 17711 block of Kinloch Street near Redford Union High School.

Officials say the victim sustained severe injuries after being assaulted by a 42-year-old man from Detroit assaulted him.

Police say the victim and the suspect were members of a third-party custodial staff, and the incident occurred after school had been dismissed in an area where no students were present.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Redford Police Department at 313-387-2575 or email at DBailey@RedfordPD.org.

