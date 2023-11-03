UAW wants Toyota autoworkers to join movement after historic Big Three gains

DETROIT – The United Auto Workers union has plans for an expansion to other automotive companies outside of Detroit’s Big Three automakers, and its sights are especially set on the profitable Toyota.

After months of negotiations and a weekslong strike, the UAW has reached tentative deals with Ford Motor Company, General Motors and Stellantis that both sides classify as historic. The agreements, though slightly different at each automaker, contain significant wage increases, a restructured wage progression, better conditions for temporary employees and more.

Ford autoworkers have begun voting on the tentative deal, with at least one local voting in favor of it as of Thursday. UAW members at Stellantis and GM are expected to begin voting on the deals soon as they move through the ratification process.

On the heels of what the UAW sees as a major success in Detroit and nationwide, union President Shawn Fain is expressing interest in expanding the union to other autoworkers and auto companies, including Toyota -- the world’s top-selling automaker. In an address to the union membership posted Thursday night, Fain had plenty to say about Toyota recently raising its worker wages and cutting workers’ time needed to reach the top wage.

“That pay raise Toyota is giving you is the UAW bump,” Fain said. “UAW, that stands for ‘you are welcome.’ You are welcome to join our stand-up movement.”

Fain made it clear that this is just the beginning of what the UAW plans to be a significant expansion in the auto industry.

Fain and UAW Vice President Rich Boyer also shared some details on Thursday from the Stellantis tentative agreement, which mimics the Ford deal but has slightly different components. The Stellantis deal includes the plan to bring Mopar workers onto the production workers’ pay scale, resulting in a 75% wage increase upon ratification, as well as offering workers the same deal in leases that it offers plant management.

The UAW’s National Stellantis Council green-lighted the tentative agreement after meeting in Detroit. The union will meet with regional leaders to walk them through the agreement, and then union members will be able to cast their deciding votes.

The UAW’s National GM Council is set to meet Friday, Nov. 3 to vote on whether to send its tentative agreement to the membership. If approved, GM workers will soon be able to vote on their tentative agreement, as well.

None of the deals with the Big Three autoworkers have been officially ratified yet as they each move through the approval process at slightly different intervals.

