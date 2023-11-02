UAW National Councils from GM, Stellantis coming to Detroit to vote on advancement of tentative agreement

DETROIT – Before UAW starts the ratification vote on their tentative agreement, the UAW National Councils from General Motors and Stellantis are both en route to Detroit.

On Thursday (Nov. 2), Stellantis UAW leadership will vote on whether to advance the tentative agreement to the membership.

GM will follow suit on Friday, and then the process of sending it off to the locals for questions and ratification begins.

At UAW Local 900, voting was brisk Wednesday night. It will conclude on Thursday morning.

“We’re very pleased to be voting on this right now because we all felt anxiety,” said Tony Neal. “We’ve never been through this before. The last time the company was on strike was 1976.”

Workers told Local 4 they’re pleased with the tentative agreement and expect it to pass easily.

