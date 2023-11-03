What’s Going Around: Lots of viruses spreading throughout community, causing sniffling, sneezing, coughing

Here’s our weekly round-up of what illnesses are spreading the most in Metro Detroit communities, according to our local doctors and hospitals.

Wayne County – Stomach viruses, asthma flare-ups, fall allergies, coughs, colds, influenza, COVID, pink eye

Dr. Tiffney Widner -- Pediatrician at Children’s Hospital of Michigan

“Please monitor candy intake, post-Halloween. We are seeing quite a few stomach bugs, too. If their kiddo is not eating or drinking much, providing Gatorade or Pedialyte to replace electrolytes can help keep them hydrated. And treat symptoms like fever or pain with Tylenol. With the weather change, we are also seeing a lot of asthma and allergy flares. And respiratory viruses with cold symptoms are going around, too.”

Dr. Jaime Hope -- Medical director, Emergency Medicine, Beaumont Outpatient Campus – Livonia, a part of Corewell Health

“It’s cough and cold season, and we are seeing Influenza and COVID. We are also seeing patients with viral syndrome and negative swabs, so a helpful reminder that there are multiple viruses going around! Best to practice safely measures, such as hand washing, avoiding touching face, and masking and avoiding others when you are sick. It is staying dark later in the mornings and getting dark earlier in the evenings, however school start times and after school activities have not changed. It is important to be extra vigilant to watch out for kids walking to/from school and waiting at bus stops in the dark hours.”

Oakland County – Asthmas flare-ups, COVID, strep throat, stomach viruses, RSV, hand foot & mouth disease

Dr. Steven McGraw -- Chair of Emergency Medicine, Ascension Providence Hospital, Southfield Campus

“We have been seeing an increase of asthma exacerbations due to weather changes and strep throat. We are still seeing COVID but the admit rate is low. Viral Gastroenteritis is very common, but limited in duration. Please check your CO detectors. Early Fall is a common time for CO exposure, as our furnaces have been dormant for a few months.”

Sarah Rauner -- RN Chief pediatric nurse practitioner, Corewell Health’s Beaumont Hospital, Troy

“We are seeing an increase in our viral upper respiratory illnesses. RSV has started to increase, just not at the level it did last year, thankfully. We are seeing a few other viral sore throats, coughs and fevers as well. Hand, foot and mouth disease has continued in our younger kiddos. We have not seen as much vomiting and diarrhea. With the weather changes, we are also seeing increasing asthma exacerbations. Keep washing hands, update vaccines and stay home when you’re sick.”

Washtenaw County – COVID, upper respiratory viruses, influenza

Dr. Brad Uren -- Clinical Associate Professor of Emergency Medicine, Michigan Medicine

“Still seeing some COVID, a lot of URIs, many (if testing was done) are positive for human rhino enterovirus. Seeing some falls from fall chores, setting up hunting blinds etc. as well as we move into the fall.”

Washtenaw County Health Department

“Influenza activity in Washtenaw County is currently at low levels. Sporadic cases of Influenza A and B are being reported. Flu-related hospitalizations of Washtenaw residents are currently at low levels. Sporadic hospitalizations are being reported.”

Monroe County -- Upper respiratory viruses, pneumonia, sore throats, asthma flare-ups

Dr. Spencer Johnson, DO, FACEP -- ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital – Emergency Center

“At ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital we are seeing a high volume of viral upper respiratory infections, pneumonia, and pharyngitis.”

Macomb County -- Upper respiratory infections, asthma flare-ups, fall allergies, COVID, influenza, pink eye, strep throat

Dr. Anna Rivers -- Emergency physician at McLaren Macomb

“Upper respiratory infections continue to be the most common reason for patients to seek care in the emergency department, presenting with symptoms of cough, congestion, sore/scratchy throat, and slight fever. Allergy-related asthma exacerbation has caused short and shallow breathing in asthma sufferers. There has been a slight uptick in orthopedic injuries, mainly resulting in slip-and-falls. Cases of COVID-19 remain steady, though low, with the majority of patients being treated and released without requiring hospitalization.”

Dr. Dhairya Kiri -- Primary Care Physician, Henry Ford Medical Center Richmond

“We have had an increase in patients with upper respiratory symptoms as the weather continues to get colder. We are also seeing a number of patients with abdominal pain this week.”

Dr. Maria Samuel -- Primary Care Physician, Henry Ford Medical Center Sterling Heights

“We’re seeing more COVID-19 and flu cases, in addition to viral upper respiratory infections. With the holiday season and gatherings on the horizon, in order to protect yourself you should use hand sanitizers, proper handwashing and stay home when unwell. We also recommend staying up to date on vaccinations.”

Livingston County -- Respiratory viruses, pneumonia, asthma flare-ups