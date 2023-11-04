Everything we know about the Samantha Woll murder case in Detroit

DETROIT – The investigation into the murder of Samantha Woll, a well-known leader in Detroit’s Jewish community, is entering its third week, and there are still many questions surrounding the case.

Detroit police said last week that several persons of interest had been identified in the Oct. 21 killing of Woll, but no singular suspect has been publicly identified or charged as of Thursday. Authorities did share some information with the public last week regarding the evidence they’ve uncovered so far, and provided a small update this week on the investigation.

If you want to get caught up on the investigation, here’s everything we know right now.

What happened to Woll

Samantha Woll, who also went by Sam, was stabbed to death in the early morning hours of Saturday, Oct. 21 at her home in Lafayette Park, a neighborhood just east of Downtown Detroit.

According to authorities, 40-year-old Woll returned home from a wedding at around 12:30 a.m. that Saturday. About six hours later, at least one witness found Woll lying on the ground unresponsive outside of her home and called police.

First responders arrived at the scene and found that Woll had been stabbed multiple times. She was declared dead at the scene.

In an update provided on Oct. 23, Detroit police said they believe Woll was attacked inside her home, and that she stumbled out to the yard afterward, where she was later found. Investigators reportedly found a “trail of blood” leading from her home to where she was found.

There were no signs of forced entry at the woman’s home. She was found with her wallet and phone on her, police confirmed.

Officials said Woll was not acting out of character when she left the wedding.

You can watch the entire Oct. 23 news briefing down below.

Police: Stabbing was not a hate crime

Woll’s killing occurred at a time when tensions are high due to the Israel-Hamas war, sparking concern that the stabbing may have been an act of antisemitism.

Police Chief James White emphasized multiple times last week that they do not believe Woll’s death was a hate crime. White said that the evidence police currently have does not lead them to believe the killing was a hate crime, and that no groups or people are believed to be at risk.

“We aren’t ruling out anything,” White said last week. “We’re going where the information and evidence takes us, and right now, the information doesn’t take us there.”

During a police commissioners board meeting this week, White reiterated that he and police are confident that the killing was not a hate crime.

Police previously said there was a large Israeli flag in Woll’s home that was left untouched, which indicated to them that this likely wasn’t an antisemitic-driven attack. Officials have hinted at having more evidence to point them in that direction, but did not share that evidence in their last news briefing.

Still, White said last week that law enforcement would exhaust the hate crime theory amid their investigation, though they had a different working theory that they believe better explains what happened.

What’s still unclear

When authorities held their last news briefing on the case on Oct. 23, Detroit police Chief James White said they must be “very, very careful” with the information the reveal to the public at this stage in the investigation. There are details apparently only known to law enforcement and the person responsible for the stabbing, and police are being cautious about what details they make public.

That means there are still many unknowns and questions among the community and even us journalists.

Here are some aspects of Woll’s killing that are still unclear:

Several persons of interests have been identified in Woll’s death, but police said last week that they had not identified any one suspect. No arrests have been made yet. The identities of the persons of interest are unknown to the public.

Police would not confirm whether Woll left the wedding alone or with anyone. Chief White said investigators were checking cameras along the route Woll drove to see if she was followed, which could indicate that she was alone, but that has not been confirmed.

It wasn’t exactly clear how Woll was transported home from the wedding, or where the wedding was held. Police did not want to publicly share any details about the wedding.

Police said Woll was stabbed multiple times, but would not clarify the exact number of times.

A motive for the fatal stabbing was either unknown or not released to the public.

Some sources said Woll did not have any defensive wounds on her body when she was found, but police would not confirm that detail.

Detroit police’s latest update

In the most detailed update on the case since Oct. 23, Detroit police Chief James White on Thursday, Nov. 2 gave some insight into the investigation of Woll’s death, essentially saying police have a major undertaking on their hands.

Specifically, White said investigators have a large list of people who must be disqualified as suspects in the woman’s killing.

According to White, investigators are in the process of interviewing “a lot of people” in order to disqualify them as suspects in Woll’s killing. Because the woman was killed just after a wedding, it’s believed police have a significant number of people to speak with and rule out during their investigation.

White said that the many people being interviewed by police are not necessarily considered “persons of interest” by police definition, but rather that they are people who “give us interest until they are disqualified.”

“You kind of have to picture a spider web where one circumstance and subject takes you to another subject. And you have to disqualify all of them as suspects before you can declare they’re not suspects,” White said, in part, Thursday. " ... A person of interest, by declaration, would mean that there are facts, evidence and circumstances that lead us to believe they have more to bring.”

White said that though a suspect has not yet been identified, police are confident that they will be able to identify one. Police are also confident in the direction their investigation is heading, and believe it will lead them to a conclusion, White said.

“But it’s gonna take some time. This is not gonna be one that we’re reporting on in the next couple days. We have a lot of work to do,” the chief said.

Investigation details

On Friday, Oct. 27, the police department wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that they had “no new updates to share with the community.” A Local 4 request for an update was returned on Oct. 31, and Detroit authorities said there was no update to provide.

The investigation continues as of Nov. 4, and has been underway since Oct. 21. Last week, Chief White urged people to have patience while the investigation is ongoing, and asked that the community didn’t draw any conclusions too quickly.

In their Oct. 23 update, Detroit police said they were working on obtaining search warrants for residential surveillance cameras in Woll’s neighborhood. They also said any residents of Lafayette Park should check their cameras for anything that could be connected to the case, and to share that information with authorities.

Cheyvoryea Gibson, the special agent in charge of Detroit’s FBI Office, said last week the FBI and Michigan State Police were working alongside Detroit police to provide forensic evidence support and to establish a timeline leading up to Woll’s death. It was possible that the FBI was also involved specifically to help investigate and exhaust the hate crime theory, but that was not confirmed. Detroit police simply said they frequently work with their federal partners on homicide cases.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-2260, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. Tips made to Crime Stoppers can be anonymous.

Woll in the community

Woll served as president of the board of directors for Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue near Capitol Park, and was well known in the Detroit community. She was also a campaign staffer for Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, and a former aide to Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin.

Woll was remembered as someone who supported people and people-centered movements, and was credited for her interfaith work, including by Muslim advocacy groups. The community gathered in mourning on Oct. 22, with loved ones describing Woll as a bright light and leader for her family, the Detroit community, and beyond.

“I am shocked, saddened and horrified to learn of Sam’s brutal murder. Sam was as kind a person as I’ve ever known. She was driven by her sincere love of her community, state and country. Sam truly used her faith and activism to create a better place for everyone.” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel

“I and all of Team Slotkin is heartbroken at this news. Sam worked for me from nearly the moment I became a Congresswoman, helping us set up the office & helping to lead it for my full first term. “She did for our team as Deputy District Director what came so naturally to her: helping others & serving constituents. Separately, in politics & in the Jewish community, she dedicated her short life to building understanding across faiths, bringing light in the face of darkness. “My heart aches that we have lost someone so dedicated to serving others in such a senseless act. I’ll miss her relentless desire to serve & her bright smile seemingly everywhere across the Detroit area. Team Slotkin shares in the deep grief of her family & her greater community.” Rep. Elissa Slotkin

“Optimistic, cheerful and driven. Sam was the exact person you’d want on your side. “I’m heartsick. “I knew Sam and her family from growing up in grade school and at our synagogue, and our friendship blossomed over the last decade through many campaign trails together. We just saw each other last week. "My thoughts are with the Woll family and our entire grieving community. May Sam’s memory be for a blessing.” Michigan Sen. Jeremy Moss

---> More: Slain Detroit synagogue president remembered as generous, devoted leader as police probe a motive

Watch: Detroit police Oct. 23 news briefing

You can watch law enforcement’s last news conference held on the case in full below.