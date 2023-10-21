Community leaders mourn ‘brutal murder’ of Detroit religious leader

DETROIT – Community leaders across Metro Detroit are mourning the death of Samantha Woll, the Board President of Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue.

The synagogue didn’t offer many details other than her death was unexpected.

In a statement posted on social media, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said she was “horrified to learn of Sam’s brutal murder.”

Other leaders have released their own statements in response to Woll’s death, including Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan.

“I was devastated today to learn of the loss of one of Detroit’s great young leaders - Samantha Woll. Just weeks ago, I shared a day of joy with Sam at the dedication of the newly renovated Downtown Synagogue. It was a project she successfully led with great pride and enthusiasm. Sam’s loss has left a huge hole in the Detroit community. This entire city joins with her family and friends in mourning her tragic death." Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan

“I am shocked, saddened and horrified to learn of Sam’s brutal murder. Sam was as kind a person as I’ve ever known. She was driven by her sincere love of her community, state and country. Sam truly used her faith and activism to create a better place for everyone.” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel

“I and all of Team Slotkin is heartbroken at this news. Sam worked for me from nearly the moment I became a Congresswoman, helping us set up the office & helping to lead it for my full first term. She did for our team as Deputy District Director what came so naturally to her: helping others & serving constituents. Separately, in politics & in the Jewish community, she dedicated her short life to building understanding across faiths, bringing light in the face of darkness. My heart aches that we have lost someone so dedicated to serving others in such a senseless act. I’ll miss her relentless desire to serve & her bright smile seemingly everywhere across the Detroit area. Team Slotkin shares in the deep grief of her family & her greater community." Rep. Elissa Slotkin