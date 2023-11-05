An inside look at progress on Detroit’s new State Fair Transit Center

DETROIT – Construction crews are making progress on Detroit’s new $31 million State Fair Transit Center.

Detroit Building Authority Director Tyrone Clifton walked Local 4 through the transformation.

“It includes the existing dairy cattle barn building that’s going to be renovated as the transit center and it includes the renovation and adaptive reuse of the former colosseum site, which is now the park,” Clifton said.

The seven acres will feature 11 covered bus stalls, bathrooms, a ticket window, a driver’s lounge, and leased space for a small market.

Ideal Contracting said working on historic buildings come with unique challenges, like matching brick and other materials. Senior project manager Jason Dyer said they have to pay attention to the historical nature of the project and pay respect to it.

Construction broke ground a little over a year ago. Since then, Ideal Contracting said 25,000 man-hours have been put in and 60 to 80 contractors are on site each day. The goal is to have it finished by summer 2024.

More information about the project and other changes can be found at Detroitmi.gov.