45º
Join Insider

Local News

Detroit police ask for help locating 2 missing teen girls

Both girls last seen at 9 p.m. on Nov. 3

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

Tags: Missing, Missing in Michigan, Detroit, Wayne County
Destiny Taylor-Williams (L); Shaniya Gully (R) (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are asking for the public to help locate two missing teen girls.

Destiny Taylor-Williams and Shaniya Gully, both 13, left home without permission and have not returned.

They were last seen at 9 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 3, in the 16800 block of Ferguson Street in Detroit.

Taylor-Williams is described as being 5′ tall and weighing between 100 to 120 pounds. She has brown eyes and black, shoulder-length hair. She was last seen wearing a long black jacket, gray long-sleeve shirt, and gray pants.

Gully is also described as being 5′ tall and weighing between 100 to 120 pounds. She has brown eyes and black, shoulder-length hair. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants, and brown boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s 8th Precinct at 313-596-5801.

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Kayla is a Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit. Before she joined the team in 2018 she worked at WILX in Lansing as a digital producer.

email

twitter