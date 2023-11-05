Detroit police ask for help locating 2 missing teen girls

DETROIT – Police are asking for the public to help locate two missing teen girls.

Destiny Taylor-Williams and Shaniya Gully, both 13, left home without permission and have not returned.

They were last seen at 9 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 3, in the 16800 block of Ferguson Street in Detroit.

Taylor-Williams is described as being 5′ tall and weighing between 100 to 120 pounds. She has brown eyes and black, shoulder-length hair. She was last seen wearing a long black jacket, gray long-sleeve shirt, and gray pants.

Gully is also described as being 5′ tall and weighing between 100 to 120 pounds. She has brown eyes and black, shoulder-length hair. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants, and brown boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s 8th Precinct at 313-596-5801.