Detroit police seek info on missing 13-year-old girl

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a missing 13-year-old girl.

Dayhanna Barbin left home without permission and has not returned. She was last seen at 9 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 3, in the 17100 block of Greenlawn Street in Detroit.

She was last seen wearing a red coat, black pants, and white and black shoes. She is described as being 5′3′' tall, weighing 160 pounds, with brown eyes, and black hair that is in braids.

Her mother told police that Barbin is hearing impaired.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s 12th Precinct at 313-596-1201.