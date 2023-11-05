Meet Katie Six, the Detroit Lions fan who lifted Jahmyr Gibbs into the stands at Ford Field

Jahmyr Gibbs celebrating with Detroit Lions fans, including Katie Six, during an Oct. 13, 2023, win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football.

DETROIT – Katie Six had no idea what was in store for her when she made her way to Ford Field for the Detroit Lions’ Monday Night Football matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Lions dominated the Raiders on the field, but one of the most memorable moments took place in the stands, where Six watched running back Jahmyr Gibbs run over after a touchdown.

In a now-viral moment, Six was caught on camera hauling Gibbs into the stands. Their hug and celebration had everyone wondering: Who is this woman?

Local 4′s Jacqueline Francis caught up with Six, who is a Lions fan from Harrison Township. She described the moment as surreal.

“I just threw my hands out like he was coming to me, and it was just ... a crazy, out-of-body feeling,” Six said.

Six and Gibbs don’t know each other, and their meeting was unexpected and unrehearsed. But that didn’t stop them from sharing a moment of celebration.

“It was fun,” Gibbs said after the game. “I didn’t know who it was, but appreciate the help.”

Six said it was a night she’ll never forget, and that her arms were definitely sore.

“You see it happen here and there, but you don’t ever think it’s going to happen to you -- and the fact that it did is what, I think, I’m more shocked about,” Six said. “It was great.”

Watch the full story below.

