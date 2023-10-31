36º
Join Insider

Sports

How’re you feeling, Lions fans? Take our bye week fan survey

Ken Haddad, Digital Managing Editor

Tags: Detroit Lions, Lions, Surveys
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) walks off the field after the second half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) (Paul Sancya, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The Lions are entering their bye week atop the NFC North, in second place in the conference, with a 6-2 record.

We thought it’d be a good time to check in with fans -- how’re you feeling about this team after eight games?

---> Where NFC playoff picture stands as Lions enter bye week at 6-2

Take our quick fan survey below (not loading? click here):

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Ken Haddad has proudly been with WDIV/ClickOnDetroit since 2013. He also authors the Morning Report Newsletter and various other newsletters, and helps lead the WDIV Insider team. He's a big sports fan and is constantly sipping Lions Kool-Aid.

email

twitter

instagram