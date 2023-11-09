30-year-old woman driving while intoxicated is charged in death of White Lake man

Jessica Lenore Kellar, 30, from Waterford, has been charged with operating while intoxicated, causing death, and operating while intoxicated with an occupant less than 16 years old.

The charges stem from a crash that occurred on Sunday (Sept. 15) at the intersection of East Huron Street and Woodward Avenue, where Kellar and the 70-year-old man were both traveling east on Huron Street.

Officials say the 30-year-old woman was driving a pickup truck, and the victim was riding a motorcycle. Allegedly, Kellar turned left into the victim, throwing him into the air before he was hit.

Police say the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and allegedly, Kellar had a blood alcohol level over the legal limit. It is also alleged that she had a minor in her truck with her at the time of the crash.

Kellar was charged over Zoom in the 50th District Court, where a $25,000 cash/surety bond was set. Bond conditions include an alcohol tether, and she is prohibited from driving. She cannot enter any place that serves or dispenses alcohol.

“Driving while under the influence of any substance endangers public safety and is potentially deadly, as in this case,” said Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald. “No one should be operating a vehicle while intoxicated, and those who choose to do so will be held accountable.”

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Nov. 21 at 1:30 p.m.

Operating a vehicle while intoxicated is a felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison and or up to a $10,000 fine. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated with an occupant less than 16 years old is a misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and or up to a $1,000 fine.