Dearborn woman experiencing mental health crisis goes missing with 3-year-old daughter

DEARBORN, Mich. – Police in Dearborn are asking for the public’s help locating a woman who reportedly went missing with her 3-year-old daughter after experiencing a mental health crisis.

According to authorities, 28-year-old Jordyn Wise was last seen with her daughter on Oct. 28 at Children’s Hospital in Detroit after a confrontation with family members.

Police believe Wise may be experiencing a mental health crisis.

“We are diligently attempting to locate this young woman to check the welfare of her and her child since first learning of their disappearance today,” said Dearborn Chief of Police Issa Shahin.

Wise is described as standing 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing about 190 pounds.

Anyone who has seen Jordyn Wise or has any information is asked to contact the Dearborn Police Department at 313-943-2241. Tips can be made anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.