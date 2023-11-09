Livonia couple who were trapped in Gaza when Israel-Hamas war broke out is finally back home

LIVONIA, Mich. – A Livonia couple who were trapped in Gaza when the Israel-Hamas war broke out is finally back home.

Zakaria and his wife, Laila Alarayshi, spoke out about their experience and eventual escape after efforts were made locally to bring them back home.

“The first day of the war, I called my Embassy, they asked me why are you there,” said Zakaria who was there visiting his two adult children and seven grandchildren.

The couple says they were forced to evacuate their family home. They ended up with relatives but felt no safer.

“I hear like bombs next to us, I was crying all the kids were around me, coming to me, we don’t know what to do,” Zakaria said.

Zakaria thought to call Mariam Charara, the Executive Director of the Arab-American Civil Rights League. She got to work calling officials, trying to get the Alarayshi’s names on a list so they could evacuate.

“It should not have taken a month as this was a life and death situation,” said Charara, who explained it took multiple attempts before both of their names appeared together.

But they had to get to make it to the border with Egypt.

“I said, ‘How am I going to go to the border?’ It’s not safe, they say if it’s not safe don’t go, but I have to go, I have to leave,” Zakaria said.

When Zakaria made it to the border, it was closed. He was told to stay close by. A total of six times, he says, the border was closed when he went, but they eventually crossed together.

The Alarayshi’s are hoping to bring their children and grandchildren back to the United States.

At the Arab-American Civil Rights League, they described their return as a ripple of hope. Still, they are determined to help others who are still trapped.

“The work is far from over, many U.S. citizens remain trapped in Gaza enduring dire circumstances,” Charara said.

“I’m asking our Secretary of State, Secretary of Defense to do more,” said ACRL Founder Nabih Ayad.