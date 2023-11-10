In Your Neighborhood: Getting to know Livonia

LIVONIA, Mich. – Local 4 News is getting out of the studio and hitting the road to be In Your Neighborhood! We’re live on Local 4 News at 5:30 p.m. every day from Nov. 6-10 in a different city to showcase what makes our communities great!

Related: How to buy exclusive ‘In Your Neighborhood’ t-shirt

If you drive through Livonia today, you might not realize that this vibrant city was once a community of dairy farms and fruit orchards. Although Livonians still enjoy plenty of greenery -- the city boasts 13,000 acres of nature area, the second most for Michigan municipalities -- industry has dominated since the 1940s, creating the Livonia we know and love today.

Read more: Community pushes for reopening Livonia’s Alfred Noble Library

Livonia is home to plenty of restaurants that satisfy every craving and business for every curiosity. Maybe that’s why it’s the 10th happiest mid-sized city in the U.S. and one of the top 100 best places to raise kids in the U.S.

More: In Your Neighborhood

There are more than 4,000 businesses in Livonia. One of them is the Town Peddler Craft and Antique Mall, which is the largest mall of its kind in Michigan. The mall has been a great place to find unique goods and gifts made by local artists and craftspeople since 1993 -- perfect for the holiday season.

And as the weather gets colder, visitors and residents can also enjoy Livonia’s outdoor ice rink at Greenmead Historical Park. Aside from the rink, the park also boasts 12 historical buildings and gardens to admire in the spring. The park protects historic places of national importance and is a great place to learn about the history of early Livonia.

If you want to enjoy some time indoors though, listen to the beautiful music of the Livonia Symphony Orchestra, which was founded in 1973 and thrives today.

In Your Neighborhood: Which Metro Detroit community should we visit next?