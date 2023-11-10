‘It’s terrifying’ -- Community on edge after St. Clair Shores gas station shooting

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. – Residents in St. Clair Shores are shocked following a shooting Friday morning.

According to authorities, one person was injured in the shooting that took place outside at a busy gas station at about 8:45 a.m. Friday, Nov. 10.

As families may have been heading to work or school, police headed to a Shell Gas Station near Nine Mile Road and Harper Avenue.

Police said the victim was conscious when they arrived and they were able to provide information.

At one point, police were searching for an SUV in the driveway of the gas station.

Police said the relationship between the suspect and the victim is unclear.

While the gas station clerks did not want to speak, residents in the area said they’re worried about their safety.

“I have a new driver in the house,” one woman said. “It’s so scary. We don’t want to let him go out.”

“I’m really shocked,” said one man. “But actually, it’s not all that surprising.”

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Clair Shores Police Department at 586-445-5305.