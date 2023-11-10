What’s Going Around: RSV, flu, stomach viruses

Here’s our weekly round-up of what illnesses are spreading the most in Metro Detroit communities, according to our local doctors and hospitals.

Wayne County – RSV, Covid, influenza, asthma & COPD flare-ups, stomach viruses, fall allergies.

Dr. Kevin Dazy -- Children’s Hospital of Michigan pediatric hospitalist

“RSV is increasing, and it is significant. I’ve seen a couple of kids with RSV and COVID. You get hit with both of those at the same time, it’s going to be bad. We haven’t been seeing much gastro-type illness lately, but that’s going up, too. I’m sure it’s due to schools and daycares being open, with the timing of things.”

Dr. Jennifer Stephens-Hoyer -- Emergency Department, Henry Ford Medical Center Plymouth

“We are seeing an increase in respiratory viruses, including COVID-19 and influenza strains. This is triggering flare-ups of asthma, COPD and other chronic cardiopulmonary diseases. Vaccination and avoidance of high-risk exposures remain our best methods of defense.”

Dr. Glen Clark -- Emergency Center Chief, Corewell Health’s Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe

“We are seeing GI issues related to viral infections and many recurrent cases of cannabis hyperemesis syndrome. These are young patients with intractable vomiting and severe abdominal pain due to marijuana use. As for COVID, flu and RSV, we are seeing very low levels of all three.”

OAKLAND COUNTY – RSV, croup, Covid, stomach viruses, strep throat, sinus infections.

Dr. Susan Bork -- Director of Operations, Emergency Center, Corewell Health’s Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak

“The pediatric side of the emergency department is reporting the start of RSV upper respiratory illness as well as croup. The croup is sometimes associated with COVID. For adults, COVID cases are still present but most are well- appearing and symptoms are similar to a common cold. For all ages, there remains a stomach virus causing mild diarrhea and vomiting. As usual, hand washing helps prevent these infections.”

Dr. Steven McGraw -- Chair of Emergency Medicine, Ascension Providence Hospital, Southfield Campus

“We have been seeing an increase of viral URIs and are still having patients present with Covid. Strep throat and sinus infections are also rising as the weather turns colder.”

Sara Kayser -- CVS MinuteClinic family nurse practitioner

“Sinus infections and allergies are a common theme for the region. COVID is also more prevalent in Oakland County compared to other counties at this time.”

Washtenaw County – RSV, respiratory viruses, stomach viruses, Covid, influenza.

Dr. Brad Uren -- Clinical Associate Professor of Emergency Medicine, Michigan Medicine

“Less URis and COVID this week. Some more GI Illness. Also seeing people with injuries from falls from ladders, lacerations etc. from fall yard work and decorations.”

Dr. Marisa Louie -- Medical Director of Children’s Emergency Services, Michigan Medicine

“RSV bronchiolitis has clearly struck, although we are continuing to see lots of respiratory illness caused by other viruses too.”

Washtenaw County Health Department

“Influenza activity in Washtenaw County is currently at low levels. Sporadic cases of Influenza A and B are being reported. Flu-related hospitalizations of Washtenaw residents are currently at low levels. Sporadic hospitalizations are being reported.”

Monroe County -- Respiratory infections, Covid, stomach viruses.

Dr. Spencer Johnson, DO, FACEP -- ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital – Emergency Center

“As expected, given the time of year, we are seeing an increase in the number of respiratory infections. We have not seen much influenza yet but have had a slight increase in positive COVID-19 patients. Viral stomach illness, such as gastroenteritis, has been prevalent as well. In order to protect yourself, everyone needs to employ aggressive hand hygiene. When sick, please isolate yourself from social gatherings as best you can. Close contact with others only helps to spread these infections when individuals are sick.”

Macomb County -- Influenza, asthma flare-ups, Covid, strep throat, sinus infections, colds.

Dr. William Halacoglu -- Emergency physician at McLaren Macomb

“There has been a noticeable uptick in cases of influenza, with patients experiencing a persistent cough as the main symptoms, along with sore throat, runny nose, and fatigue. Weather and late-season allergies have caused asthma exacerbation and symptoms of shallow and wheezy breathing. Patients testing positive for COVID-19 remain steady, though relatively low, with patients mainly experiencing minor symptoms.”

Dr. Maria Samuel -- Primary Care Physician, Henry Ford Medical Center Sterling Heights

“COVID-19 cases are dominating, with some influenza and common cold also seen. Low-grade fever, chills, body pain, runny nose, sore throat and cough are usually the common symptoms. In influenza, higher fever is more common.”

Livingston County -- Viral illnesses, RSV.