Teen charged with assault after 20-year-old Port Huron Township man stabbed in chest

PORT HURON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Two teens were arrested after a 20-year-old Port Huron Township man was stabbed, according to the Saint Clair County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said a “group of subjects” went to the victim’s home and got into a verbal argument that turned into a physical altercation. The 20-year-old man was stabbed one time in the chest with a knife.

The stabbing happened at 3:40 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11, in the 2500 block of White Street in Port Huron. A 16-year-old and 18-year-old were arrested and are facing charges

The 16-year-old is being held in a juvenile detention facility. He is being charged with assault with intent to murder and tampering with evidence.

The 18-year-old is being held at the St. Clair County Jail. He is being charged with tampering with evidence and obstruction of justice.

The 20-year-old man is expected to make a full recovery.