Detroit police arrest man suspected in 2 stabbings

Man suspected of stabbing two men in Detroit on Nov. 12, 2023.

DETROIT – Police were searching for a man suspected of stabbing two men in two separate incidents in Detroit.

The first stabbing happened at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 12, in the 9000 block of Dexter. Police said a man in his 60s was stabbed multiple times and is hospitalized.

The second stabbing happened at 12:40 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 12, in the area of Grand River Avenue and Clarendon Street. A man in his 60s was stabbed and is hospitalized.

Detroit police said Sunday evening they had arrested the suspect.

“This is an update from the Detroit Police Department. An arrest has been made in the stabbing incidents. There are no other suspects at this time. We want to thank the community for all of the support.”