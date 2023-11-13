Driver killed after SUV crashes into building on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – Police were investigating Monday morning after an SUV crashed into a building on Detroit’s east side, killing the driver.

At around 3 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 13, a man driving a GMC Terrain crashed into a building in the area of 7 Mile Road and Terrell Avenue, just east of Van Dyke Avenue. The man, whose identity was still unknown by police, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Footage from the scene showed the damaged SUV with a smashed windshield resting alongside the building, which also sustained some damage. You can see scene footage in the video player up above.

The circumstances surrounding the crash were still unknown Monday morning. The SUV seemed to be the only vehicle involved in the crash.

Police said the information provided so far Monday morning is preliminary and is subject to change. No other details had been provided at the time of this writing.