Floor cleaner worth $7K stolen from Port Huron grocery store

‘It appears someone is trying to impress their mom at Thanksgiving this year with super clean floors,’ says sheriff’s office

Dane Kelly, Digital Content Producer

A commercial floor scrubber was stolen from a Port Huron Township grocery store on Nov. 2, 2023. (WDIV)

PORT HURON, Mich. – Law enforcement is looking for the person responsible for stealing a $7,000 commercial floor scrubber from a Port Huron Township grocery store.

According to authorities, the floor cleaner was stolen Nov. 2 from the Kroger located on 24th Street. The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office said surveillance cameras captured two men walk out of the grocery store and load the floor cleaner into a tan Econoline van.

“If you walk into Thanksgiving dinner and see some shining floors, maybe check around for this fine piece of equipment,” the sheriff’s office wrote on social media.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office at 810-987-1711.

Dane Kelly is a digital producer who has been covering various Michigan news stories since 2017.

