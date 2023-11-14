New ‘film-focused’ bar to open in former Lost River space on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – A new bar dedicated to film is opening this week on Detroit’s east side, taking over the space once belonging to Lost River, a beloved tiki bar that closed earlier this year.

Those behind the Lost River cocktail bar have converted the space on Mack Avenue into what they call a “film-focused bar and microcinema” that will be playing movies “all the time” with sound. The new bar, dubbed Fourth Wall, is set to soft open on Thursday, Nov. 16, and will reportedly feature a wine-heavy menu with beer and non-alcoholic options.

A glimpse of Fourth Wall, a film-focused bar and microcinema opening in the former Lost River space on Detroit's east side. Photo courtesy of Lost River. (Lost River)

In an announcement posted last week, project runners said the space will feature scheduled showtimes, guest speakers, double features on Sundays, and food from Detroit dumplings restaurant Gajiza Dumplins. The restaurant will also be providing food to Apartment Disco, the group’s newer 1970s themed bar situated above the former Lost River space.

Lost River owners launched Apartment Disco a few months before announcing in March that the tiki bar would temporarily close. The ownership provided an update on the Lost River’s status last week, saying they are “working on a new space that will better showcase our favorite spirit, rum, in a more intimate setting.”

Officials did not say when Lost River would open again, or exactly where, but they did say patrons would see “a bit of Lost River this year and even more next year.” The bar is expected to host some pop-up events this winter, and will reportedly make appearances at Fourth Wall in November and December with cocktail contributions.

Fourth Wall is expected to be open Thursday-Sunday, though no official operating hours have been posted. The new bar’s website can be found here, but no information is available there yet, either.