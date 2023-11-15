Ambitious plan to build solar arrays on blighted, vacant land in Detroit has come into effect

DETROIT – The ambitious plan to build solar arrays on blighted and vacant land in Detroit has come into effect for nine neighborhoods chosen as finalists.

Those solar panels will power buildings, like city halls, not residential homes.

Homeowners living near the solar panels will get upwards of $25,000 to make energy improvements to their homes.

“This is a great opportunity for our neighborhood,” said Keith Kelsey.

Kelsey’s Mount Olivette neighborhood is being considered for one of the city’s six future solar panel fields.

About 10 years ago, Kelsey says, there was a fire that devastated the block, burning vacant homes that left lots of blight behind.

“I used to watch the news conferences all around the city and to see all of these other neighborhoods getting new houses, renovations, and developments, and I said, ‘When is our time going to come,’” Kelsey said. “I think our time has come now with this solar panel initiative.”

Once installed, the solar panels would power 127 city buildings, including city hall, police and fire departments, and rec centers.

There are benefits for residents, too, as neighbors located in the footprint of the solar fields would get anywhere from $10 to $25,000 to make their own homes more efficient.

The money could be used for new windows, roof repairs, more efficient appliances, and more.

There is a catch: in order to install the solar fields, the city has to condemn the immediate area.

“We’ve already started making offers,” said Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan. “We do a minimum offer of $90,000. We will offer you double the fair market value of what your house is.”

Duggan says they’re focusing on areas with the least amount of impact.

“Well, if somebody says, ‘I don’t want to move,’ we may be able to move the fence line, so they don’t have to.”

State Fair, Trinity, and the Houston Whittier neighborhoods are all finalists. Residents have until Jan. 31 to get their thoughts over to city officials, who will see some federal tax incentives for getting this in place.