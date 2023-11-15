Avenue of Fashion shop owners remain focused on holiday shopping season, days after burglar targets several stores

DETROIT – Some merchants along The Avenue of Fashion in Detroit are staying positive and forward-focused, despite several business burglaries this month.

Three storefronts along Livernois Avenue remain boarded up, days after shop owners say a man was caught on surveillance video breaking into three stores.

“You know, we had some products, clothing stolen,” said Nadonya Muslim, owner of Tauntus Cosmetics Beauty Bar.

That store was hit the same night the accused man targeted her neighbors at Xclusive Hair and Detroit Dye House.

“We’re going to put him in the past,” Muslim said regarding the accused burglar. “We’re going to shop. We’re going to have fun.”

Police say a suspect has been arrested in connection to the burglary investigations.

However, despite the crimes, Muslim said she wants to stay focused.

She’s not alone in that regard.

“It’s a distraction to us, as business owners,” said LaShundra Cox, owner of VIP Tax Service. “We’re trying to build up our business, and then offer services to the community. And, yet, we have to deal with that.”

Some neighbors believe the burglaries were an isolated incident. They said the merchants along The Avenue of Fashion have a strong network and look out for one another.

Wallace Bell owns The Broadway Clothing on the same street. Bell said he and his neighbors are staying focused on the holiday shopping season.

Bell explained, “Now that we are going into the yuletide season, what we would not like to happen is for people to be discouraged from coming over in this community. I believe it was an isolated incident.”

Back at Tauntus, shopping is in full swing. Muslim hopes the public keeps it that way.

Muslim said, “My message is to come out, to have fun.”

The organization Black Leaders Detroit said it will be giving away gift cards to select stores along The Avenue of Fashion from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Nov. 24 at 19472 Livernois, while supplies last.

Organizers said the Black Friday Giveaway is their way of encouraging community members to shop locally and support the businesses.