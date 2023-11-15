Macomb County church youth leader accused of coercing minor to have sex

Luis Mendoza, of Clinton Township, is charged with criminal sexual conduct following alleged sexual contact with a minor.

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – A man serving as a youth leader at a Macomb County church has been charged with criminal sexual conduct due to alleged sexual contact with a minor who attends his church.

Clinton Township man Luis Mendoza, 29, was arraigned Wednesday, Nov. 15 on multiple counts of criminal sex conduct, the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office reports. Mendoza, who is believed to be associated with the Mission 43:19 church in Macomb Township, is accused of grooming and engaging sexually with a minor.

According to county officials, authorities received a complaint on Sept. 6 from parents stating that a child was “criminally sexually contacted and given marijuana by a youth leader at their church.” Investigators found that Mendoza allegedly groomed the child before engaging in sexual contact, officials said.

Mendoza has been charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct, fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Third-degree CSC relates to penetration in which force or coercion were used, and fourth-degree CSC relates to unwanted intimate touching.

“Acts of this nature are intolerable, especially by someone in a position of leadership and trust,” said Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham. “I commend this brave young person for coming forward.”

The child’s identity will not be revealed publicly because they are a minor.

Mendoza was given a $250,000 bond, with no 10% option, during his arraignment Wednesday. He was also ordered to not have any contact with anyone under the age of 18 years old, officials said.

No other details about the case were provided as of this writing.